Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.99. 64,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,156. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

About Genasys (Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.