Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

