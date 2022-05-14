Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.