Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $4.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.58 and the lowest is $4.34. Chevron posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $21.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $23.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

CVX traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,115 shares of company stock worth $69,708,842. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

