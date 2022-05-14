Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. MSA Safety posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.89 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 391.12%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

