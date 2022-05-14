Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.65. 382,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

