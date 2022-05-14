Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
