Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Graco reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 392,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Graco has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.74%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.