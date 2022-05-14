Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to report $718.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $716.92 million and the highest is $719.89 million. Diversey reported sales of $650.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diversey.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSEY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 1,926,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Diversey has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversey (DSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.