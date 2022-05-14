Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will report $27.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $29.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $120.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $128.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.90 million, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $188.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

CRON traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 3,359,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,470. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

