Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.75. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
