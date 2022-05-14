Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.75. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chart Industries stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.39. 389,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.86 and a beta of 1.54. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

