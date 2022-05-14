Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will post $30.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.44 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $126.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.09 million to $134.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $155.94 million, with estimates ranging from $127.83 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 1,026,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,250. The stock has a market cap of $682.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.