Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. 3,455,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,167. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

