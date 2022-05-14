Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. 3,455,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,167. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.