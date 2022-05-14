Zacks: Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

BBWI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,961. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

