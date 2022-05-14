Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Avangrid also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after buying an additional 2,374,803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $57,347,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 5,580.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $11,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.