Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Cheesecake Factory also reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $13,440,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 919,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.