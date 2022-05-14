Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $25.84. 128,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

