Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Lithium Americas also posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of LAC stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

