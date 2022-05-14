Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $15.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. 517,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

