Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the highest is $2.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $3.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

JPM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,441,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.37 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

