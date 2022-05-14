Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 188,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,057. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

