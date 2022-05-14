Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $378.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.73 million to $424.00 million. Clearway Energy posted sales of $380.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearway Energy.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,069.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.