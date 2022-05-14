Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Earnings of -$4.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.45) and the highest is ($4.30). BeiGene posted earnings per share of ($5.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year earnings of ($15.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.44) to ($12.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($11.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.87) to ($7.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

BGNE stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.87. 424,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,811. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.61. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.52.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

