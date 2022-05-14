Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $2.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) to post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.50. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 403,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

