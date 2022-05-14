Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $2.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) to post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.50. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.
Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 403,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.
NASDAQ BECN opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.77.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
