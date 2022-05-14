YVS.Finance Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last Week (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $109,229.70 and approximately $32,232.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

