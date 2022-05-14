Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 332,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $191,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

