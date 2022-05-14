yTSLA Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $63,181.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00017161 BTC on major exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $334,801.60 and approximately $63,181.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00549477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.08 or 2.10247533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008627 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

