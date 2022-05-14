Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,884.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $57,884.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00545026 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.95 or 2.09723650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00035193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

