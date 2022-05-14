YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $47.92 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in YETI by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

