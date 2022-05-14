YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. YETI comprises about 2.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.08% of YETI worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in YETI by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in YETI by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in YETI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in YETI by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,586. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Roth Capital decreased their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.24.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

