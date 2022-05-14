Ycash Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $205.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00304421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00062483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00066738 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,433,788 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

