Xend Finance Trading 43.3% Lower Over Last Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00542728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,850.17 or 2.09992807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

