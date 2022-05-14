Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,933 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $54,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

