WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 77.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 2,627,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

