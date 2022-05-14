WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a sector perforn rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$180.64.

WSP traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$134.20. The company had a trading volume of 232,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,133. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.16 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.20.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

