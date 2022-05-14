WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSPOF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.10.

Shares of WSPOF stock remained flat at $$101.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

