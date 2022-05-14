Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.62. 404,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,914. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

