Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 3,134 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

NYSE IP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $47.79. 2,562,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,081. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

