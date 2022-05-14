Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.03. 481,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.