WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.09

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.09 and last traded at $67.47, with a volume of 14970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,760,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after buying an additional 248,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WNS by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,257,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

