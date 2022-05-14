Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

SYK stock opened at $233.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

