Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 3.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $248.92 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.89.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

