Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 2.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $104.90 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

