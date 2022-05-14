WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,270 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

