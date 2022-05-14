WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,145 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,731,000 after buying an additional 169,458 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 149,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.74.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $452.65 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 411.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

