WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

