WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $814,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $183.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

