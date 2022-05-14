WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $752,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,934,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after buying an additional 247,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

