WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,148 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

