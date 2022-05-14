WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 31,431 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,506 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

AAL stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

