WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 10,408 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

